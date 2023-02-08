JHud Goes Against Tradition with a Teal Velvet Suit

Jennifer Hudson loves a colorful outfit!

On the February 7 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host wore a bright blue suit made of velvet.

“Not your traditional velvet!” said JHud’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “Jennifer loves to add her personality to traditional looks, so when we saw this bright teal velvet suit we knew it was a winner.”

“I added a satin tuxedo stripe to dress it up even further,” said V, who often customizes JHud’s look to make it one of a kind.

Jennifer finished out the look by wearing her hair in a slicked-back ponytail and donned a simple “J” necklace around her neck.

“I tried to put my good outfit on for ya. Did I do okay?” JHud asked her live studio audience at the beginning of the show.

“I said, y’all gonna see me today. I put on the brightest color I could find!”

“I love an outfit because it helps us express how we feel on the inside,” said Jennifer, “and when I wear colors, that means I am happy as well. I am super happy today!”

JHud was super happy to sit down with Yvette Nicole Brown. The star of the upcoming series “Act Your Age” chatted with Jennifer about nearly landing the role of Effie White in the film adaptation of the musical “Dreamgirls” — before it was offered to JHud.

“I was in the theater, and the first note of ‘And I Am Telling You,’ I was like, ‘Well, that’s why she got it,’” recalled Yvette.

JHud was also super happy speaking with comedian Ron Funches, who talked about hosting a cooking show that focused on meals made with cannabis.

“I loved it,” he told JHud. “I got to enjoy food infused with great cannabis and, really, I got to stick to my mom who, her whole life, she was like, ‘You better put that marijuana away, you better put those video games away and focus.’ And I’m now I’m like, ‘Look, in your face, Mom!’”