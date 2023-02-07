Yvette Nicole Brown Reveals Premiere Date for New Comedy Series ‘Act Your Age’

Yvette Nicole Brown is excited for her new show, and knows you will be, too!

On the February 7 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the actress revealed that her new comedy series, “Act Your Age,” will premiere Saturday, March 4, at 8 p.m. on Bounce.

The series stars Yvette along with Tisha Campbell and Kym Whitley. “It’s a reimagining, if you will, of the Golden Girls if they were Black and in their 50s,” she told Jennifer Hudson.

The show will debut with two back-to-back episodes, with eight episodes airing in the spring and eight episodes airing over the summer.

Yvette also revealed to JHud that she nearly got cast as Effie in the big-screen adaptation of the musical “Dreamgirls” before Jennifer was cast!

“Before Jennifer — Oscar winner — was Effie, I auditioned for Effie, way in the beginning,” Yvette said, saying she did screen tests and helped with storyboards for the film. Alas, she didn’t end up getting cast as Effie, but she did get a role in the movie — that was eventually cut out.

“You almost took my role!” JHud declared.

“Girl, can’t nobody take no role from you!” replied Yvette. “I was in the theater, and the first note of ‘And I Am Telling You,’ I was like, ‘Well, that’s why she got it.’”

Though she has a successful career as a comedy actress, Yvette initially wanted to be a singer. She was signed to Motown Records at 19 years old and did a few musical projects before pivoting to acting and comedy.

“This is what I feel about dreams, guys: You have to chase the dreams that want you back,” she said. “It’s kind of like in a relationship — you shouldn’t be with someone who don’t really want to be with you.

“Singing was like, ‘You cute.’ But acting was like, ‘I love you, you’re gorgeous,’” she said.

One role that the “Community” star would really love to get? Literally anything on “Abbott Elementary.”

“I know Quinta [Brunson], I just don’t think she hears me when I’ve been begging for this role!” said Yvette. “I’ve been on Twitter, like, ‘Quinta, put me, let me be the guidance counselor or the music teacher or something.’”

Jennifer told her all she needed to do was speak up since the hit comedy series also shoots on the WB lot near “The Jennifer Hudson Show” stage. So, Yvette turned directly to the camera to address the show’s star and creator:

“Dear Quinta, my name is Yvette, I would love to be on your show.”