Joel McHale on the ‘Community’ Movie: ‘It’s Like a Family Reunion’

Since Joel McHale’s last appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” there’s been some big news — the long-awaited movie of Joel’s NBC cult comedy “Community” is a go!

“I can’t believe we’re doing a movie,” he told Jennifer Hudson on the February 27 episode of the show, “because at the end of every season, literally, when we were making it, the last episode, they would go, ‘Hey, can this be the season and series finale?’ Thank you for your vote of confidence!’

“I’m just sad Donald Glover’s career never worked out,” he joked about his former co-star (who has found post-“Community” success with his series “Atlanta” and his music career under the pseudonym Childish Gambino).

“We did a table read of a script during the pandemic for charity, and seeing all those people, we hadn’t been together… Ken Jeong and I started crying like babies when it was over,” recalled Joel.

“Now to know we’re gonna do it again, it’s like a family reunion… where everybody has a separate trailer,” he said. “I still can’t believe it’s happening.”

When Joel first came out to the stage, he made himself right at home!

After doing a fake-out with his entrance, Joel plopped himself down on the couch and put his feet up, prompting JHud to prop up her feet (in some seriously amazing pearl-adorned kicks) too.

No wonder Joel feels so comfortable at “The Jennifer Hudson Show” — Joel is the first celebrity guest to appear on the show for a second time, and he got himself a (fake) tattoo for the occasion. It reads “1st Time 2nd Guest at the JHud Show.”

“I hope I get a plaque or an award… or maybe a harp?” he said, eyeing JHud’s prized harp at the side of the stage. Sorry, Joel, you’re not getting that harp!

Jennifer did give Joel a gift for being her first second guest. Even better than a harp, JHud surprised him with a framed photo of his first appearance, then brought Joel over to her wall of family photos to hang it up!

Joel, genuinely touched, didn’t think he deserved the honor. Said Joel: “This really devalues the wall.”

Later, the two had a ball together meeting some of the animals of the Wildlife Learning Center, including a green iguana, a capuchin monkey, an American bullfrog, and a 12-foot anaconda! In true Joel fashion, the “Animal Control” star spent most of the segment sharing snake facts while getting groped by the enormous reptile.

“Guess where a snake’s tail begins? At his butt,” he informed JHud. Thanks for that bit of trivia, Joel!