Jennifer Hudson’s Funniest Moments with Comedians

Marlon Wayans, Ken Jeong, Howie Mandel… comedians on the show never fail to make Jennifer Hudson and her studio audience giggle.

Check out the best moments of the show (so far!) of JHud having a laugh with some of the world’s funniest comedians!

Marlon Wayans

“You sang at my mama’s funeral for nothing,” Marlon said to Jennifer on the October 26 episode of the show. “She came and showed up.”

Of course, Marlon brought levity to the somber conversation: “My mama couldn’t believe it,” he joked before imitating, “‘Now I could meet my maker!’”

Cedric the Entertainer

On the December 21 episode of the show, Cedric chatted with JHud about his adorable Yorkies, Brooklyn and Trixie. He said Brooklyn has Cardi B’s personality and Trixie is like a siren from the 1940s.

Ken Jeong

On the December 1 episode, the “Masked Singer” judge gave a very entertaining segue to a commercial break while performing on the piano.

Tony Hale

The “Arrested Development” star took a wild guess at deciphering Gen Z terms including “zaddy,” and “FOMO” on the November 28 episode.

Howie Mandel

On the November 25 show, the “America’s Got Talent” judge couldn’t stop talking about JHud’s set, including the absurd amount of pillows she has on the couch, before he ran over to her harp to see if he could play it. (Spoiler: He couldn’t.)