Word Search: Find Tony Hale’s Gen Z Terms

Tony Hale and Jennifer Hudson may consider themselves fairly hip, but even they aren’t totally in-the-know with every word coming out of Gen Z’s mouths. (The “Arrested Development” actor literally just found out what “waking and baking” means, and it has nothing to do with starting your morning with some pastries.)

Watch Tony and Jennifer see if they can guess the definition of common Gen Z slang, then see if you can find all four phrases they discussed on the show in our word search!

Bussin

“Are you bussin tables?” Tony guesses. Nope: “Bussin” is a way to describe something great, like, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is bussin!

Sleeping On

“Okay, like ‘I’m sleeping on that,’ I had really good news, but I didn’t share it,” Tony guesses. Not so much, but Jennifer guesses correctly — “sleeping on” means you’re missing out on something.

Zaddy

“Is it, like, an attractive older man?” the “Veep” actor guesses. Ding ding ding! “Exhibit A,” he adds, pointing to himself. We can’t disagree!

FOMO

“Fear of missing out!” Tony guesses correctly. Well done, zaddy!

Scroll below for the Word Search answer key!

Here's the answer key! How many phrases did you find?