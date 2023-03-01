Why Jo Koy Still Considers His Ex-Wife His Best Friend

Jo Koy’s relationship with his ex-wife is a great example of the importance of family!

“She goes on all our trips together,” he added, explaining that he invites her on every trip that includes his son. “We’re a team. We made this kid, so let’s share this as a family.

“I love her. I bought her a house right in front of my house. It’s amazing. We have such a great relationship. She’s my best friend, she’s my ride or die.”

Jo also spoke about how he was inspired by none other than JHud’s “Dreamgirls” co-star Eddie Murphy to get into comedy right out of high school. “I saw Eddie Murphy and I just fell in love,” he said. “I wanted to be him. I remember asking my mom for the red leather outfit [from ‘Delirious’].”

He saw Eddie Murphy perform his classic stand-up set “Raw” in person when he was just 15 years old. He bought tickets over the phone using his mom’s credit card while pretending to be his mom!

“I remember sitting there looking up at the ceiling and just seeing it packed, and I was like, ‘I can’t believe this many people are here to see this,’” he recalled. “Fast-forward to, like, two years ago when I sold out the same arena.”

When he initially told his mom he wanted to be a comedian, Jo said she cried! The tears stopped, though, when Jo was successful enough to buy his mother a house. “Now she’s, like, introducing me, ‘This is my favorite clown!’”

Family is extremely important to Jo — the “Easter Sunday” star takes an annual trip to the Philippines, and he brings his entire family with him.

“I fly them everywhere. Whatever moment that I accomplish, I want to accomplish and share it with them,” he told JHud.

“It’s the best,” he added. “What am I going to do with this money, right? I don’t understand people with money and they hoard the money. Like, bro, there’s no mall in heaven!”

Check out Jo Koy on tour! To get more information, visit jokoy.com/tour-dates.