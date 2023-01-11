Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes’ Hilarious Opinions on Aging and More

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is known for her outrageous opinions — it’s what makes her so popular with her legions of fans!

The comedian, actress, and author of the memoir “Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams” stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share her perspective on all sorts of things — from her first-time pregnancy to the difficulty of embracing her age, and much, much more.

Being pregnant

“I feel good,” she said of being pregnant with her first child. “I love watching my body change, getting a little bump — my boobs are huge now.”

“I get up to pee at least three times a night, it is so wild,” she added.

Nashville

Anjelah is a native Californian, but she now lives in Nashville with her husband. “I don’t know if I have energy for the South,” she said of everyone’s friendly attitude. She also can’t believe the bugs: “It’s like National Geographic stuff happening out there.”

She recalled walking into her shower one day to find an enormous spider. “This spider was so big, I thought I was interrupting him!”

Crime shows

“Love my crime shows,” the comedian told JHud. “If it’s critically acclaimed, I’m probably not watching it. I want it to be reruns on the USA Network all day long.”

Costco

“Yes!” she said. “I have approached the age where I get my clothes the same place I get my groceries.”

Getting older

“I always thought I was gonna be the girl, no matter what age I was, I was going to embrace it. Turns out, that’s what they say in your 20s,” Anjelah joked.

Sharing a toothbrush

“No,” she definitively stated. “In the beginning of our marriage — I’ve been married for almost 12 years — my husband tried to use my toothbrush one time. He said, ‘Hey, can I use your toothbrush real quick?’ And I said, ‘That’s an option for you? That’s acceptable?’”

She and her husband were recently stranded due to canceled flights and Anjelah needed a toothbrush. When her husband offered his, she replied, “Sir, no. Take me to Target.”

For info on how to check out Anjelah on her “Who Do I Think I Am?” tour, head to anjelah.com.