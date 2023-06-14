Everybody Loves Eddie Murphy! JHud and Guests Share Their Stories

Eddie Murphy is one of the most celebrated comedy stars of all time, and Jennifer Hudson — who co-starred with the icon in her first film, “Dreamgirls” — and her guests can’t help but pay tribute to the gifted comedian on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Watch as Eddie is lauded by his co-stars and fellow comics, including Giancarlo Esposito, Mike Epps, Jay Pharoah, La La Anthony, Jo Koy, Travis Bennett, Sam Jay, and Kyla Pratt. And JHud, of course!

Mike Epps

Stand-up comic Mike Epps chatted with JHud about working on several projects with Eddie Murphy. “Ever since I’ve been working with Eddie, man, he got the magic touch. I been getting all kinds of good work,” said Mike, who has appeared with Murphy in movies such as “You People” and “Dolemite Is My Name.”

“I told him too! ‘Eddie, I’m running out of work, I need to be seen with you again!’” he joked.

“We all look up to him,” Mike continued. “I’ve been watching Eddie Murphy since I was a kid, so to be standing there with him… Every time we get a break, I call somebody. ‘He’s standing right here!’”

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito is well known for his roles on “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” and “The Mandelorian,” but he was just an unknown background extra in “Trading Places,” which starred Murphy.

“I was in the background trying to upstage this master comedian and marvelous actor who is always so generous,” said Giancarlo of the memorable scene.

“I learned a lot on this film from him,” he continued. “He’s the master improvisor, the most wonderful human being who really goes with his gut, and when he feels something, he waits for the camera to roll and he does it. I really admire that and learned so much from Eddie on that film.”

Jay Pharoah

Jay Pharoah, a master impressionist, delivered a jaw-dropping impression of Eddie Murphy during his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” He also performed scary-good impressions of Steve Harvey, President Obama and President Biden, Kevin Hart, Denzel Washington, and Jamie Foxx.

La La Anthony

“This was like a wow moment for me,” La La Anthony told JHud of working with the comedy icon on the film “You People.” “He came on set, and he was like, ‘What’s up, La La?’ I’m like, ‘Eddie Murphy knows my name! This is so crazy.’

“We would do scenes and he is just a master, just incredible,” she continued. “But as soon as they said cut, you would look up, and he would be gone!

“When they needed him back, he’d pop up, and then just be gone!” she reiterated.

Can’t be a comedy legend without a bit of mystery!

Jermaine Fowler

During his appearance on the show, Jermaine Fowler recalled being given a tape of Eddie Murphy’s infamous stand-up special “Raw” when he was a teenager. “I watched that tape like three times a day,” he told JHud. “It just clicked in me. That’s when I knew I wanted to do stand-up.”

Jermaine got his big break when he was cast as Murphy’s character Prince Akeem’s long-lost son in the film “Coming 2 America.”

“It’s so full circle,” he said. “It was so crazy meeting Eddie. They say don’t meet your heroes, but I’m glad I met that guy. He’s a wonderful dude.

“I just watched him, I listened to him when he spoke,” he said. “He’s just so smart. He has a mind for comedy, and he appreciates the ones who came before him as well.”

Jo Koy

During his appearance on the show, Jo Koy told JHud how he was inspired by Murphy to get into comedy right out of high school. “I saw Eddie Murphy and I just fell in love,” he said. “I wanted to be him. I remember asking my mom for the red leather outfit [from ‘Delirious’].”

He saw Eddie Murphy perform his classic stand-up set “Raw” in person when he was just 15 years old. He bought tickets over the phone using his mom’s credit card while pretending to be his mom!

Travis Bennett

Travis Bennett told Jennifer during his appearance on the show that he was surprised to discover that Eddie Murphy, with whom he co-starred in “You People,” is much quieter than expected in between takes.

“He is not as loud as you expect him to be. He talks so quiet,” he said, “and then you start a scene, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah!’”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Sam Jay

Comedian Sam Jay may be Eddie Murphy’s co-star in the Netflix film “You People,” but she’s still a superfan!

The comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” writer calls her experience working with the comedy legend “nerve-racking.”

“It’s Eddie Murphy! It’s so scary the whole time!” Sam said.

“I felt like a nerd every time he would show up because I’d get so nervous and sweaty and look at the ground the whole time until he left,” she told JHud.

“I grew up watching him since I was a kid,” she continued. “I grew a tail like he had in ‘Coming to America’… I thought I was Prince Akeem.”

“Did you tell him all of that?” asked Jennifer.

“No! I was too scared to talk to him!” Sam admitted.

Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt was 9 years old when she first worked with Eddie Murphy on the original “Dr. Dolittle” movie.

“My experience with him was amazing,” she told JHud. “He was the first person that I ever watched on set be a light and have great energy, but when it was time to work, it was time to work. It taught me how to maintain my energy on set. We’re here to have a good time, but we’re also here to make something happen.”