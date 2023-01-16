4 Things You Didn’t Know About Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt has been acting since she was 8 years old, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon!

The “Call Me Kat” star came by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat with Jennifer Hudson about reprising her iconic role of Penny Proud in “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” on Disney+ — a role the 36-year-old first performed when she was 14 years old!

She even recited Penny’s line, “I’m Penny Proud, I’m cute and I’m loud, and I’ve got it going on!”

Here’s four things you didn’t know about Kyla Pratt!

She credits Eddie Murphy for inspiring her work ethic

Kayla was 9 years old when she first worked with Eddie Murphy on the original “Dr. Dolittle” movie.

“My experience with him was amazing,” she says. “He was the first person that I ever watched on set be a light and have great energy, but when it was time to work, it was time to work. It taught me how to maintain my energy on set. We’re here to have a good time, but we’re also here to make something happen.”

She’s had mixed experiences working with animals

Over the course of her career, Kayla has shared the screen with animals quite a lot — she starred in several installments of the “Dr. Dolittle” franchise, which features a ton of animals, as well as the film “Hotel for Dogs.” “I can’t get away from animals!” she said.

She loves animals of all kinds, but there was one particular experience she calls “traumatic.”

In one film, they were trying to get a rooster to peck at Kayla’s feet, so “they put worms in my shoelaces.” She was not a fan. “To have anxiety and to act like you don’t, I said, ‘Honey, you an actress.’”

Her favorite animal? Her Yorkie named Moon Angel. “She’s the sweetest little thing,” she said.

She's appeared on all your favorite '90s sitcoms

Kyla Pratt has been professionally acting since she was 8 years old, and has made guest appearances on tons of hit sitcoms in the 1990s, including “Friends,” “Family Matters,” “Sister, Sister,” and “Moesha.”

She’s been with her partner for almost 15 years

Kayla has been with her partner — tattoo artist, rapper, and reality TV star of “Black Ink Crew: Compton,” Danny Kilpatrick — since 2008. The two share two girls, Lyric and Liyah, and a 15-year-old son named Danny Jr., whom she’s raised since he was 1 year old. She calls him her “bonus baby,” a term she prefers over stepson. “I’d go to jail for him, too,” she says.