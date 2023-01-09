5 Things You Didn’t Know About Mario Lopez

The tables have turned!

After being interviewed by “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez for years, Jennifer Hudson finally got the chance to interview Mario on Monday's episode of her show.

And JHud learned quite a lot about the actor! Here are five things you might not know about Mario Lopez:

He did dancing, wrestling, karate, and theater as a kid

Mario described his childhood self as “a hyper little kid.” Because of his hyperactivity, his mom signed him up for every after-school activity she could. “I was the only dancing-wrestling-karate-theater kid in Chula Vista,” he said.

His first role was on ‘The Golden Girls’

He played the prize student of Bea Arthur’s Dorothy who ends up getting deported by the end of the episode. “That was great. Those ladies were so nice,” he recalled of the show’s four stars.

He shot ‘Saved by the Bell’ over summer break

Mario was just 15 years old when he started his run as A.C. Slater on the NBC hit “Saved by the Bell.” (Yes, he was an actual teenager playing a teenager!) He said that the show shot over the summer to avoid hiring on-set tutors for all the minors in the cast, which meant he got to attend a regular high school during the year.

He’s celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife

He and his wife, Courtney Lopez, just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple met on Broadway performing in the 2008 revival of “A Chorus Line” together.

“I like to say she was playing hard to get, but she says she just wasn’t interested,” he said jokingly. It took about a month before she fell for his charm, and now 14 years later, they’re married with three kids!

Believe it or not, he’s turning 50!

Just like Jennifer, we CANNOT believe it! Mario, who was born in 1973, will turn 50 this October.

“I feel good,” said Mario about leaning into his age instead of being ashamed of it.

“It’s not old, Mario,” Jennifer said of turning 50. “And you wear it well!”