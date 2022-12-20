Best Audience Game Moments of 2022

JHud loves playing games with the members of her audience, whether it’s a bit of trivia, a scavenger hunt, or a studio-wide session of charades. Check out all the fun and games on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” from this past year!

Want to join the fun? Come to a taping of the show!

Mama Hud Needs

This game is basically a competitive scavenger hunt in the “Jennifer Hudson Show” studio. Two audience members race to find and deliver whatever it is Mama Hud needs, whether it’s a belt or a shoelace — and once it was even a wig! We love the moment in the above video where Mama Hud needed a phone charger, and one team brought the USB cable and the other brought a cable-free charger, so they both got the point. That’s teamwork!

Something’s Gotta Go

In this interactive game, the “Jennifer Hudson Show” audience is presented with two beloved items, and they have to choose which one they just cannot live without. Holiday movies or music? Bar soap or body wash? Mac and cheese or sweet potatoes? We love in the above clip just how passionate our audience members are about how they take their toast! Are you #TeamButter or #TeamJam?

Check out some other SGG moments from the show — you decide what stays, but something’s gotta go!

You Betta Grab It

Audience members’ speed and smarts are tested in this fun trivia game! In the clip above, two audience members play a special holiday-themed version of “You Betta Grab It” featuring a stuffed (animal) turkey. Gotta love the audience member who tried to score some brownie points by naming JHud the Queen of Christmas! (Even Jennifer knows it’s Mariah!) Watch the full clip and see who gobbled up the most correct trivia answers!

Let’s Get Physical

This charades-style game has the audience literally on their feet! Halves of the studio audience take turns using their bodies to represent a fun phrase or activity, and Jennifer has to guess the correct answer! You ain’t seen nothing till you’ve seen dozens of women pantomime giving birth!