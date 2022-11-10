Tamera Mowry-Housley on the Possibility of a ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot

Tamera Mowry-Housley said she and twin sister Tia Mowry are down to do a “Sister, Sister” reboot — under certain conditions.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer played a game with the actress where they had to determine whether certain pop culture trends are in or out.

When Jennifer brought up a potential reboot of Tamera and Tia’s show — in which they played twins who were separated at birth — Tamera sounded off on whether the show will return.

“First of all, Tia and I are booked. Another thing we have to make sure is that the idea is amazing,” she said. “I don’t want it to be lame. We’ve heard some ideas and it wasn’t right.”

Tamera added that if the idea is fantastic and if she and Tia are available, they would consider a reboot.

Earlier in the show, Jennifer said she grew up watching the show, and she belted out the iconic theme song.

Check out more highlights from Tamera’s interview, below:

Remember When Tia and Tamera Were in a Music Group?

In her opening monologue, Jennifer brought up that Tia and Tamera were in an R&B group called Voices. Jennifer was also in a group called Final Notice.

“I grew up off of that,” Jennifer told her live studio audience. “[I was a] fan from the jump.”

When Tamera came onstage, she told Jennifer that she is also a fan of hers and watched her on “American Idol” in “real time, not just on YouTube.”

Jennifer and Tamera also launched into a rendition of Voices’ 1992 song, “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!"

“He makes me say, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!’” they sang.

Tia and Tamera Had to Learn How to Double-Dutch for Their First Job

When Jenn asked Tamera how she and her sister got their start, Tamera said they moved to Los Angeles from Texas when they were 11.

“My mom said, ‘You wanna act? We don’t do that in Texas. I’m going to give you a month. If you guys book something within a month, I will quit my job and become your manager,” Tamera recalled.

The twins ended up booking a Chrysler commercial but had to learn how to double-dutch, where one jumps between two ropes spun in opposite directions.

“We were staying at our dad’s friends’ apartment and there was a school across the street. Me and my sister walked over, talked [to students] through the fence, and asked, ‘Can you teach us how to double-dutch after school?’”

Not only did the students agree to teach them, but Tamera still knows some techniques.

“The hardest part is getting in. [Once you] find the rhythm, then you’re okay.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Tamera Films Christmas Movies in the ‘Very Hot’ Summer

While speaking about her upcoming Hallmark Channel movie “Inventing the Christmas Prince,” Tamera told Jenn that they often make these films in a short period of time.

“We shoot it in three weeks. That’s short. You have to come correct on day one,” Tamera said.

Tamera also said they have to film these holiday movies in the summer.

“It’s very hot,” she said. “We shoot in July [and] August. Think of those coats [the actors are wearing]. We’re sweating, but it is so much fun.”

In her new project, in which she plays a rocket engineer who creates a story about a “Christmas Prince,” Tamera said, “I love playing a mom ’cause I am a mom.”

She and husband Adam Housley share 9-year-old son Aden and 7-year-old daughter Ariah.

Tamera Has a Funny Story About Former Co-Star and ‘Legend’ Sheryl Lee Ralph

In 2020, Tamera starred in a holiday movie called “Christmas Comes Twice,” co-starring the iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph.

“She is amazing,” Tamera said about Sheryl. “I feel so honored to have been in a scene with her.”

However, during one of their scenes, Tamera said the “Abbot Elementary” star “fell asleep”!

“‘Sheryl, am I boring you?’” Tamera recalled thinking. “But I let her because she’s a legend.”

Fortunately, Tamera said the scene “turned out fabulous”!

Tamera and Her Husband Adam Have ‘Sex Goals’!

In her new memoir, “You Should Sit Down for This,” Tamera said she wrote a piece about her and husband Adam having “sex goals.”

When Jennifer asked what Adam thinks about the salacious mention, Tamera said, “He hasn’t read that part yet.”

Tamera said that Adam “knows about some of the sex goals,” obviously.

While elaborating on her decision to reveal this aspect of her life, Tamera noted that she has been married for over a decade and that sex is an important part of relationships.

“For me, staying happily married is having sex goals. There’s nothing wrong with women being vocal [about their sexual needs.]”