Tia Mowry Says She Accepted Her Authentic Self with Her 4U By Tia Haircare Line

Tia Mowry is embracing her true self — curls and all!

“Blood, sweat, and tears have gone into this,” the actress and author told Jennifer Hudson on the January 31 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” about her haircare line, 4U By Tia.

The “Sister, Sister” star says 4U By Tia products are made of natural ingredients, like watermelon extract and flaxseed, and they are designed to help elevate curls without weighing them down.

“My ‘why’ to doing this is mainly because I didn’t see a lot of representation when I was growing up… women with natural curly hair,” she said. “And I would try to fit into what society would say was beautiful, which was more European standards.

“So I would straighten my hair, I wouldn’t have a great relationship with my hair,” she continued. “I was damaging my hair because I was straightening it.”

She said things turned around for her when she came across Instagram posts of women celebrating their natural hair. “There was this amazing, beautiful community of women coming together, putting their foot down, and saying, ‘You know what? No, I’m going to be me, I’m going to be my authentic self, and it’s okay to be me and who I am, and embrace who I am.’

“And that’s exactly what I did,” said Tia. “I fell in love with my curls, my hair.

“When I did this, I was like, there aren’t any products for me that are specifically made for me,” she added. “So I wanted to come out with this line.”

The products in her haircare line are formulated for hair with curls from 2A to 4C, so everyone in the family can use the same product even if they don’t have the same curl type. “My kids all have different hair textures, and it works well for all of us,” said Tia.

“Thank you for that, because I’m looking for something for my son!” JHud said of finding the right hair products for her curly-haired teenage son, David.

For more information and to explore 4U By Tia’s products, visit 4ubytia.com.