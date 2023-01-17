The Scotto Sisters’ Larry’s Lemon Capellini Primavera

Ingredients

LEMON PRESERVE

3 lemons sliced across in rounds very thin (a mandolin works best, but watch your fingers!)

SIMPLE SYRUP

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

Bring sugar and water to a strong boil and pour over the lemons. Allow 6 hours to sit.

LEMON GREMOLATA

1 cup breadcrumbs (or panko)

4 lemons zested

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Toast breadcrumbs with butter. You must keep the pan moving constantly. Add lemon zest once the breadcrumbs are light to medium dark brown and add parsley at the very end. Mix well and place on a tray with paper towels. Allow to cool for later.

PASTA

2 pounds dry capellini

1 large zucchini diced, blanched

1 yellow squash diced, blanched

1 bunch asparagus, cut 1-inch long, blanched

4 large bulbs of garlic, sliced thin

3 ounces olive oil

10 pieces of the thinly sliced lemon preserves

6 tablespoons of butter

1 cup chopped parsley

1-2 cups white wine

1 teaspoon chili flakes

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

Instructions

BRING water to a boil in a large pot and season with salt. Cook pasta until al dente, strain lightly, coat with olive oil until needed. Hold to the side at room temperature if possible; if not, refrigerate.

ADD olive oil and garlic to a large sauté pan. Sweat garlic until lightly brown, add chili flakes, and then deglaze with white wine.

AFTER wine has been reduced by half, add the lemon preserve and the pre-blanched asparagus and squashes, butter, chili flakes, butter, salt, and pepper, and taste for seasoning. Lastly, off the flame, add the cheese, more if the sauce feels too thin.

REHEAT pasta, or if it’s still warm, it can just be tossed right back in with the sauce.

ADD reheated pasta to the pan and an ounce or 2 of pasta water so the pasta can be properly coated and not dry.

PLATE pasta and top with the lemon gremolata, chopped parsley, and olive oil. Serves 6-8 people.

CHEF’S TRICK! To kick it up a little, use lemon oil instead of olive oil to finish the pasta.

This recipe comes from Rosanna and Elaina Scotto's cookbook "Meatballs, Mangia & Memories," available on Amazon. Learn more about their restaurant, Fresco by Scotto, by visiting frescobyscotto.com.