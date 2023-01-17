The Scotto Sisters’ Pan-Seared Dover Sole with Sautéed Spinach

Ingredients

For the fish:

½ cup olive oil

6 filets Dover sole filets

1 cup capers, strained

1 cup butter

2 cups white wine

½ cup lemon juice

Pinch of white pepper

Salt

½ cup parsley, chopped

For the sautéed spinach:

3-pound bag of spinach, blanched and strained well

Olive oil

6 whole cloves of garlic, smashed

Salt and pepper

Instructions — For the Fish

LIGHTLY OIL the bottom of a large, preheated sauté pan. Place three fish filets top-side down in pan and season with salt and white pepper. Allow to lightly brown on one side, then, using a fish spatula, flip fish over.

ADD half of wine to the pan (if it flares up, just let it simmer back down). Add half of capers right after, and then add half of butter. Let butter melt down; it will become slightly foamy. At this point, you should have an emulsification that is lightly coating fish.

ADD half of lemon juice. Taste for seasoning, and at very end add in half of parsley. Remove fish to a plate. Move pan vigorously to keep emulsion. Spoon sauce from pan over fish.

REPEAT cooking process in a separate pan with the other half of ingredients. Serve with Sautéed Spinach.

Instructions — For the sautéed spinach

BLANCH the spinach. Submerge in a large pot of boiling salted water for 10 to 15 seconds. Remove with a large, slotted spoon or strain in a colander and cool immediately in an ice bath. Press dry and keep cool until needed.

SAUTÉ the spinach by warming up a large sauté pan on medium-high heat and lightly coat bottom with olive oil. Add garlic, and when it has reached a light golden brown, add spinach, spreading it as evenly as possible in pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste, Serve immediately. Serves 6-8 people.

This recipe comes from Rosanna and Elaina Scotto's cookbook "Meatballs, Mangia & Memories," available on Amazon. Learn more about their restaurant, Fresco by Scotto, by visiting frescobyscotto.com.