The Scotto Sisters' Dressed to Impress Mocktail
Lifestyle January 17, 2023
Ingredients:
2 ounces grenadine
4 ounces pineapple juice
½ ounce lime juice
Soda water
Instructions:
1. Pour grenadine at the bottom of the glass.
2. In a shaker, combine pineapple juice and lime juice.
3. Gently pour it on top of the grenadine and leave some room to top it off with soda water. Serves 1 person.
This recipe comes from Rosanna and Elaina Scotto's cookbook "Meatballs, Mangia & Memories," available on Amazon. Learn more about their restaurant, Fresco by Scotto, by visiting frescobyscotto.com.
