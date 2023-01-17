The Scotto Sisters' Dressed to Impress Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 ounces grenadine

4 ounces pineapple juice

½ ounce lime juice

Soda water

Instructions:

1. Pour grenadine at the bottom of the glass.

2. In a shaker, combine pineapple juice and lime juice.

3. Gently pour it on top of the grenadine and leave some room to top it off with soda water. Serves 1 person.

This recipe comes from Rosanna and Elaina Scotto's cookbook "Meatballs, Mangia & Memories," available on Amazon. Learn more about their restaurant, Fresco by Scotto, by visiting frescobyscotto.com.