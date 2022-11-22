Tabitha Brown's BBQ Vegan Meatballs

Matt Armendariz

Ingredients:

Roughly chopped red bell pepper

Roughly chopped yellow onion

Roughly chopped garlic

Vegan ground meat substitute

Garlic powder

Salt-free multi-spice seasoning

Grapeseed oil

Pure maple syrup

Your favorite vegan barbecue sauce

Instructions:

PUT the bell pepper, onion, and garlic in a food processor or Ninja. Process until chopped small but not so much that the mixture becomes mush; leave a little texture in there. Do this in batches, if necessary.

TRANSFER the chopped vegetables to a large bowl and add the ground meat substitute. Sprinkle in some garlic powder and multi-spice seasoning. Use your hands to gently mix everything together.

ROLL the mixture into golf ball–size balls.

IN a large sauté pan with a lid, heat some oil over medium heat. Add your meatballs and cook, turning them occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes, until they are evenly browned.

POUR a little maple syrup on the meatballs, then add enough barbecue sauce to coat all the meatballs and cover the bottom of the pan.

COVER the pan and cook, turning them occasionally, until cooked all the way through, 5 to 10 minutes.

SERVE and enjoy!