Tabitha Brown's BBQ Vegan Meatballs
Lifestyle November 22, 2022
Ingredients:
Roughly chopped red bell pepper
Roughly chopped yellow onion
Roughly chopped garlic
Vegan ground meat substitute
Garlic powder
Salt-free multi-spice seasoning
Grapeseed oil
Pure maple syrup
Your favorite vegan barbecue sauce
Instructions:
PUT the bell pepper, onion, and garlic in a food processor or Ninja. Process until chopped small but not so much that the mixture becomes mush; leave a little texture in there. Do this in batches, if necessary.
TRANSFER the chopped vegetables to a large bowl and add the ground meat substitute. Sprinkle in some garlic powder and multi-spice seasoning. Use your hands to gently mix everything together.
ROLL the mixture into golf ball–size balls.
IN a large sauté pan with a lid, heat some oil over medium heat. Add your meatballs and cook, turning them occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes, until they are evenly browned.
POUR a little maple syrup on the meatballs, then add enough barbecue sauce to coat all the meatballs and cover the bottom of the pan.
COVER the pan and cook, turning them occasionally, until cooked all the way through, 5 to 10 minutes.
SERVE and enjoy!
