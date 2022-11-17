David Arquette, Toni Braxton and Anika Noni Rose Lead the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in November 21-25 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of music, TV, and movies.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.

Monday, November 21

David Arquette

The actor talks about being a “Kindness Captain,” as in his partnership with On Our Sleeves.

Robin de Jesús

Robin sits down on the couch to talk about his Hulu series “Welcome to Chippendales.”

Tuesday, November 22

Tabitha Brown

The viral star does a cooking demo with Jennifer Hudson.

Wednesday, November 23

Toni Braxton

The music star speaks to Jennifer about executive producing ​​Lifetime movie “A Christmas Spark,” and her skin care line “Nude Sugar.”

Anika Noni Rose

Jennifer Hudson’s “Dreamgirls” co-star stops by to talk about “Let the Right One In” on Showtime.

Thursday, November 24

Laverne Cox

The actress joins Jennifer to talk about her new show “If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox.”

Jacob Collier

The singer performs on the stage and chats with Jennifer.

Friday, November 25

Howie Mandel

The “America’s Got Talent” judge stops by to chat about Simon Cowell and the importance of talking about mental health.