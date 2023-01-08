JHud Rates Bizarre Food Combos

There are all kinds of crazy food combinations running amok on TikTok, but are any of them actually tasty? JHud brought “The Jennifer Hudson Show” staffer Paige out to try some of these bizarre food pairings.

See how Jennifer and Paige rated these combos below!

Pickles and Peanut Butter Cups

“I saw Selena Gomez do this on TikTok, and she seemed to like it a lot,” Paige said. Well, if Selena likes it!

Paige mentioned that pregnant women supposedly know all about weird food combos, including pickles, so they offered this odd food pairing to an expecting lady in the audience. She seemed to like it a lot, but JHud preferred them separately.

Brownies and Ranch Dressing

“You know how you dip a french fry in a milkshake?” Paige said. “It’s like that, but with ranch and brownies.” Paige took a bite and definitely regretted it. “Sorry,” she said.

Orange Juice and Oreos

“Where’s the milk?” JHud said. “No milk! No dairy!” exclaimed Paige. They both dipped the cookie in the juice, and… “I ain’t too mad at this,” admitted JHud. Paige thought it tasted like a creamsicle!

Nutella and Sriracha

The audience groaned the moment they heard this combo. “Why not add a bit of chocolate and make it sweet and spicy?” asked Paige. Jennifer loves spicy things, but with Nutella?

JHud squirted maybe a bit too much hot sauce on her spoonful of the chocolate-hazelnut spread. Survey says? No, thank you. “My mouth’s on fire,” Paige said.

Watermelon and Mustard

“I saw Lizzo do this,” Paige said. “You know you’re not supposed to just do what you see other people do, right?” replied JHud.

After one bite, Paige nearly spit it out. Jennifer’s final message to Paige: “I want you to stay off of TikTok.”

Would YOU try any of these crazy food combinations?