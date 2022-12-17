Poll: Would You Rather Eat a Burger or Fries?
December 17, 2022
Jennifer Hudson is bringing up some beef.
On an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Something’s Gotta Go,” where she and her live studio audience had to pick between two “very loved” items.
Jennifer asked the crowd if they were at a drive-thru, would they order a burger or fries?
Summer from Kingston, Jamaica, said the burger must go simply because he “loves fries.”
“Sometimes I go to Jack in the Box and just order a large fry for the fun of it,” he said.
Another audience member sided with Summer, saying that fries provide that “salty, greasy, deliciousness in one cup.”
However, Gayle from Baldwin Hills, California, said the fries must go because “the burger is a full, complete meal.”
“Protein, you got your carbs, you even got some vegetables. It’s a complete package,” Gayle added.
“She said what she said!” Jennifer said in response.
Ultimately, Jennifer sided with Gayle and declared, “The fries got to go!”
Jennifer has experience serving up burgers and fries. Before she became a global superstar, she worked at a Burger King in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois. She even sang to customers while working the drive-thru.
We have to ask…
Something's Gotta Go: Burger or fries?
- A burger
- Fries
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings.