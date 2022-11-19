Poll: Ditch Mac and Cheese or Sweet Potatoes for Thanksgiving?

It’s the battle of the Thanksgiving sides at “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The studio audience played “Something’s Gotta Go,” and things got fierce when they had to make a choice between mac and cheese or sweet potatoes for the Thanksgiving table.

“The menu on Thanksgiving is really important,” Jennifer Hudson said.

Jennifer’s cousin Kiki, also a chef, was in the audience and commented, “This is going to be hard ‘cause we’re an eating family.”

“The sweet potatoes got to go!” he ultimately declared.

Audience member Steve said he “can’t eat milk,” and by default chose mac and cheese to get the boot. Asked if he would choose sweet potatoes if he could eat milk, Steve still said no.

Another audience member, Sharon, expressed love for them both, but decided, “Mac and cheese gots to go.”

Jennifer ended up agreeing with Sharon, saying, “I can’t stand no mac and cheese.”

We have to ask:

Would You Ditch Mac and Cheese or Sweet Potatoes for Thanksgiving? Something Went Wrong Mac and Cheese

Sweet Potatoes VOTE Votes