Air-Roast One-Sheet Chicken Sausage Recipe

Sponsored by Whirlpool | If you’re too busy to figure out what’s for dinner, let alone wait for it to cook, this is the perfect recipe!

Jennifer Hudson’s best friend, Walter Williams, invited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” staffer Paige into “Walter’s Kitchen” for a demo on how to prepare a quick, easy, and delicious recipe for a sheet-pan meal with chicken, sausage, and a mélange of veggies.

Sheet-pan meals are great for those who don’t want to think too hard about what to eat. Just cut up a bunch of your favorite foods, mix them together in a bowl, lay them out on a baking sheet, and throw them in the oven!

For this recipe, Walter used the Whirlpool Smart Electric Range’s air-roasting feature. Air-roasting uses hot, circulating air through longer cook times to seal in flavors and juices.

This one-sheet chicken sausage recipe is an easy and delicious meal to air-roast, plus it’s got ton of protein and veggies. As Paige says in the video — “It’s giving health!”

Air-Roast One-Sheet Chicken Sausage Dinner

Ingredients:

4 fully cooked chicken sausage links (about 12 oz), sliced into medallions

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 small red onion, sliced into ½-inch slices

1 head of broccoli, cut into florets

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced into ¾-inch cubes

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano

1 tablespoon chopped parsley (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F. In a large bowl, combine the sausage, vegetables, olive oil, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and oregano. Toss to coat evenly. Spread the mixture in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, stir, and roast for another 15 minutes or until the edges are browned. Garnish with parsley, if desired. Serve hot. Serves 4.