3 Tabitha Brown Vegan Recipes to Try for Thanksgiving

Tabitha Brown wants to add vegan flair to your next get-together.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the actress and chef showed Jennifer some vegan and plant-based dishes from her new cookbook, “Cooking from the Spirit.”

Tabitha and JHud made barbecue vegan meatballs, broccoli cheddar soup, and vegan scallops, aka “vallops”!

When Jennifer asked Tabitha if it was hard for her to go vegan, she said no, because “I was sick. I did it to save my life.”

However, the social media personality — with over 4.2 million followers on Instagram — said she missed seafood.

“Instead of counting sheep, I counted crab legs,” she hilariously said.

Fortunately, Tabitha was able to satisfy her seafood cravings by using mushrooms as a substitute.

With Thanksgiving coming up, Tabitha said she and her family “don’t stuff no turkey,” but will eat delicious greens, mac and cheese, and stuffing.

Overall, Tabitha told the audience to cook with your spirit and to taste as you go.

“If you need a recipe every time you cook, you don’t trust yourself, and that’s not just in the kitchen,” she said.

