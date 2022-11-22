Tabitha Brown's Vallops (Vegan Scallops)

Matt Armendariz

Ingredients:

King trumpet mushrooms

Extra-virgin olive oil

Salt-free garlic and herb seasoning

Greek seasoning

Old Bay seasoning

Nori komi furikake seasoning

8 tablespoons olive oil

Chopped garlic

Instructions:

WIPE the mushrooms clean with a damp cloth. Slice them crosswise (not too thin or thick — remember, we want them to resemble scallops). Keep the caps and cook them right alongside the vallops. Don’t make the cap feel bad because it looks different; it tastes just as good as the rest of the mushroom!

PUT the mushroom slices and caps in a large bowl. Pour a little olive oil on top and sprinkle on as much garlic and herb seasoning, Greek seasoning, Old Bay seasoning, and nori komi furikake as you want. Stir the mushrooms around gently (I use my hands) to coat with the seasoning.

HEAT a well-seasoned cast-iron grill pan or skillet over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned mushrooms to the pan in a single layer and sear on each side until brown.

MEANWHILE, add your olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the garlic and a bit of Old Bay seasoning and stir to combine. Simmer for 30 to 60 seconds to lightly cook the garlic.

BRUSH the garlic olive oil on both sides of the vallops and mushroom caps.

TRANSFER the vallops to plates or a serving platter and drizzle the rest of the garlic olive oil on top, if you please.