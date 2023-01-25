La La Anthony Says Her Rice Water Hair Care Product Is Growing Edges Back

La La Anthony is hoping her new hair care line makes women — or anyone, really — feel their best by looking their best.

The “You People” star stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share the story behind her new hair care line, Inala, and her mission in launching the brand.

It all started with La La getting a moment to concentrate on her hair health during the pandemic. “You know, with the wigs and the weaves and the braids and the extensions, we pull out hair. Our hair is in bad shape. And I thought, I had to get my hair together,” she told Jennifer Hudson.

“There were so many DIYs with rice water, and I was like, does this rice water thing really work?”

She experimented with rice water and was impressed with how healthy her hair felt afterward. “I saw amazing results with my hair,” she said, and was inspired to help others revitalize their hair.

“How can I make this into a product that everyone could use? And that’s how Inala was born. It’s 100% rice water complex, and it’s growing edges back, hair back.”

“We need our edges, ladies!” JHud exclaimed to her studio audience.

“I’m just so happy that so many people are experiencing the benefits, getting their hair strong, getting their hair back,” said La La.

“When you look good, you feel good,” she continued. “So, if I can give a little bit of that to everyone, that makes me very happy.”

Browse products and find out more about Inala by visiting shopinala.com.