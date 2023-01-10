Ashlee Simpson Ross Gifts JHud Items From Her Kempa Home Line

Ashlee Simpson Ross is bringing her original sense of style to a new pursuit: She’s now the creative director of Kempa Home, the home line of luxury vacation rental agency Kempa Collection.

“I love furniture, I love redecorating houses,” Ashlee Simpson Ross said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “So this was such a fun avenue to get into.”

The amazing thing about Kempa Home, Ashlee shared, is that it’s not only online, but you can stay at Kempa Collection private vacation homes, styled with furniture, lighting, and décor that can be easily purchased via QR code.

The collection features both modern and minimalist styles, as well as “Escape the Ordinary”-style pieces. “I like the quirky pieces,” she said.

Ashlee surprised Jennifer Hudson with a few gifts from the Kempa Home collection — a unique vase, and one of her favorite throw blankets, which she immediately wrapped around JHud’s shoulders. Even Ashlee knows how much JHud loves being mooshed up!

For more information about Kempa Home, head to kempahome.com and for more from Ashlee's interview, read on!

Ashlee talks girls nights in with sister Jessica

Despite having busy careers and three kids each, both Ashlee and her big sis Jessica Simpson still find time for some sisterly bonding.

“It’s more like moms nights in,” she said of their hangouts. “We’re very chill, with sweatpants.”

Okay, sometimes they get all dolled up: “She’s like, ‘Let’s get a makeup artist! Let’s go for it!’” she recalled Jessica saying, then hiring a makeup artist to put together looks for her and Ashlee. “But that’s not usually what it looks like when we have a night in together.”

Ashlee & JHud Bond Over Having Teenage Sons

“I can’t get over how you’re all grown up, you got children, and you seem to be a beautiful mom!”

“I’m not an angsty teen anymore!” Ashlee declared, laughing. Not only is she not an angsty teen, but she also now HAS a teenage son (along with two younger kids, too)!

“He’s so tall!” she said of her 5-foot-9 son, Bronx. “He towers over me.”

“He’s really chill,” she added. “He’s a good kid so far. His voice is deep. He’s a young man!”

Ashlee remembered recently going out with Bronx, and her 14-year-old was offered wine by a waiter. “He’s not my friend!” she said. “This is my kid!”

“Honey, I feel like I have a whole new kid!” JHud added about her own 13-year-old son, David. “He’s way taller than me!”

Jennifer asked Ashlee how she balances motherhood and her career, to which Ashlee responded, “I always put my kids first. How do you do it?”

“We get it done,” responded JHud. “It’s like a mom superpower.”

JHud's embarrassing story about meeting Ashlee’s mother-in-law Diana Ross

After marrying actor-singer Evan Ross in 2014, Ashlee became the daughter-in-law to music icon Diana Ross — or as she calls her, “Mama D.”

This was the perfect opportunity for JHud to share her favorite Diana Ross story! The music legend toured through Chicago, and Jennifer went to the show dressed as comfortably as possible in a pair of fuzzy flip-flops. She thought she was going to watch in the skybox far away, but she ended up in the front row next to the stage.

Just before the concert was over, she was called by Diana to join her onstage for a song! “Do you see this, Ashlee?!” Jennifer said while a photo of said flip-flops — next to a fully decked-out Diana Ross — appeared on-screen.

“Honey, when I tell you I learned my lesson, you won’t see me going to nobody else’s concert in flip-flops!”

Her husband Evan Ross’ pickup line

During the concert, the duo performed Diana’s ballad “Endless Love,” which is the same song “Mama D” performed at Ashlee and Evan’s wedding. (She also married them!)

She’s been married to husband Evan for eight years. So what made her know he was the one?

“He thought it was so sexy that I was a mom,” she recalled. “He’s my soulmate, he’s my best friend. It just doesn’t get better.”

Ashlee on whether she’ll release new music

It’s been nearly 20 years since Ashlee released her debut album, 2004’s “Autobiography.” Though she hasn’t focused on music in the last few years, she made a surprise cameo during Demi Lovato’s Los Angeles tour stop in September 2022, performing her single “La La” with Demi.

“I brought my daughter. She wore a little rock outfit!” she told JHud of the experience. “It was so much fun to perform with Demi. I was so flattered that she sang ‘La La’ on tour. We had a really good time together. It definitely made me miss the stage and singing.”

Has she decided to release new music? She would, she said, but “I keep having babies.” Nothing wrong with that!