JHud Is Mooshed Up in a Long Purple Duster

The holidays are over, and it’s time to get warm and cozy in some ultra-cozy clothes!

Jennifer cuddled up in her favorite color, sporting a floor-length knit purple duster, as well as a long shirtdress and matching purple velvet boots by Lena Erziak .

“I’m feeling real comfortable,” she told the audience about her cozy look. “I’m feeling good and mooshed up, as I like to say!”

“The minute she saw this beautiful cardigan dress designed by Hanifa in our fitting, she had to try it on and twirl around,” says JHud’s stylist stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “As soon as she stepped out, she couldn’t resist twirling around.”

JHud donned this comfy outfit to chat with Kumail Nanjiani on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” The two chatted about living in Chicago, Kumail’s adorable cat named Bagel, and what it’s like to be Marvel’s first South Asian superhero.

“As someone who started out as a comedian telling jokes onstage, to end up pretending to shoot laser beams from my fingers — best case scenario!”

She also spoke to “Coming 2 America” star and comedian Jermaine Fowler, who opened up about working with his comedy hero Eddie Murphy.

“They say don’t meet your heroes, but I’m glad I met that guy. He’s a wonderful dude.”