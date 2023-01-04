JHud Is Ready for Winter in Her Velvet Dress and Suede Boots
Fashion January 04, 2023
Jennifer shows how to wear the right dress for the winter season.
On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host mixed and matched fun fabrics when she wore a muted green velvet long-sleeved dress matched with dark brown suede boots. The long sleeves and form-fitting figure, paired with the thigh-high boots, are the perfect way to keep warm and look stylish at the same time.
“It’s winter, so that means time for plush fabrics!” said Jennifer’s stylist, Verneccia “V” Étienne.
“When she saw the hunter green silk velvet dress, she said, ‘This would look so beautiful with my winter set! I love it!’”
She’s right — JHud’s dress matches perfectly with all the fir trees on her holly, jolly winter set!
JHud has dressed herself in all sorts of green shades on the show. In December, she teamed up with actress Greta Onieogou for a special surprise while wearing a metallic slip dress and matching jacket from Reformation in Starbucks green, and in October she wore a neon green Theory dress and matching blazer.
And we can’t get the gorgeous emerald jumpsuit from Bloomingdale’s she wore on the show in September out of our heads!
