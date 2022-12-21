JHud Rocks a Reformation Dress for This Sweet Starbucks Surprise
Fashion December 21, 2022
JHud was giving some amazing holiday lewks while giving out Starbucks gift cards on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Jennifer recently teamed up with “All American” star Greta Onieogou and Starbucks to surprise her friend and crew member, new dad Marquis Martin, with some sweet baby swag, along with $15,000. And everybody in JHud’s House received a Starbucks gift card to enjoy their favorite holiday drink.
“Jennifer loves the Starbucks family, and when we found out we were teaming up with them for this amazing surprise, we knew Starbucks green was the way to go,” explains Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, referencing the brand’s iconic green color used in their logo.
JHud’s dress had an extra special shine to it for the holidays. “This beautiful metallic slip dress by Reformation was perfect,” V says of the form-fitting dress Jennifer wore during the surprise. “When Jennifer saw it, she stated that ‘Mr. and Mrs. Starbucks would love this!’”
This wasn’t the only striking outfit Jennifer wore in this episode. In the studio, she donned a sparkling champagne suit.
In fact, JHud’s been rocking quite a few dramatic looks over the holiday season. Her ombre sequin joggers made quite the impression with her studio audience, and she made a major statement with her black satin suit lined with ostrich feathers. But her most festive look yet may have been when she wrapped herself in a big red bow to kick off Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways!
