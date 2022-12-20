Three Cheers for Jennifer’s Sparkling Champagne Suit

A toast to this incredible champagne-colored suit JHud wore on the December 15 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

“Jennifer is a dreamgirl, which means she is not afraid to sparkle from head to toe,” says Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“We fell in love with this champagne sequin suit but could not find the perfect top to wear with it,” she says. “I then designed a top from the exact same fabric to complement.

“Jennifer did not shy away from the showstopping option,” V adds. “I knew that if anyone could pull it off flawlessly, it was her.”

Jennifer needed the perfect outfit to wear for this jam-packed holiday episode. Maybe it was her gorgeous outfit, but guest Matthew Perry seemed in a flirty mood when Jennifer asked him if he wanted to have kids, and he responded, “Are you busy?”

Also in the show, Jennifer enlisted the help of “All American” star Greta Onieogou in surprising one of her friends and crew members with a BIG gift for his newborn son, with an extra assist from Starbucks providing some sweet treats.