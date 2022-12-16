Jennifer’s Ombre Sequin Joggers Get Their Own Moment

Jennifer Hudson is playing with textures this winter!

The host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” stepped out on Wednesday’s episode wearing a white shirt with blue blazer, but it was the pants that stole the show!

“You like my holiday pants?” she asked the audience. “We’ve got a holiday good time. I was trying to meet the request,” she added after sharing that she loves to “shop on” members of the audience and complimented one woman on her skirt.

Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne explains how she put the look together.

“This look was all about experimenting with textures,” she tells JenniferHudsonShow.com. “The holidays are widely known as a time to play with luxurious fabrics, so this silk velvet blazer, silk satin collared blouse, and ombre sequin joggers were the perfect combination.”

Of course, this episode wasn’t the first time she dazzled in sequins. Jennifer appeared to be the perfect party host in a red sparkly suit for the festive season, and even her “Sister Act”-inspired Halloween ensemble featured sequins!

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s show, Jennifer sat down with actors Sam Worthington and Kendrick Sampson.

Sam was already in good spirits when he entered “The Jennifer Hudson Show” stage with festive headgear for both him and JHud. Sam then proceeded to gush over Jennifer, who stars with him in the upcoming action movie “Breathe.”

“I begged to come here,” he said of his appearance on the show. “I love Jennifer.”

Jennifer Hudson was also honored to meet Jaylen Smith, an 18-year-old who was just elected the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history.