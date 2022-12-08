Jennifer Is a Whole Present for Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaway!

Jennifer Hudson’s fashion is a gift to us all.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked ravishing in red wearing a custom high-neck silk dress with a giant bow in the center.

Jennifer accessorized her look with diamond earrings and matching red sling-back heels.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, “Jennifer wanted to kick off Mama Hud’s Giveaway right!”

“She came to be a gift, so we decided to wrap her in a bow,” V said, adding that she designed this beautiful silk look.

During the episode, which was Jennifer’s second giveaway of the week, she gave her audience a Jo Malone gift set, two MasterClass Annual Memberships, a Shark WandVAC System, a Tovala Smart Oven, four park tickets to LEGOLAND California, Florida, or New York, and a three-day, two-night stay at any Wyndham property.

While helping reveal the prizes, guest Howie Mandel walked out in a bow — just like Jennifer!

“You stole my bow!” Jennifer said.

“What are the chances you show up to a holiday party and someone is wearing the same outfit?” Howie said in response. “How embarrassing!”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

In the episode, Jennifer interviewed her friend Ciara, who discussed her holiday plans with her family, including husband Russell Wilson

“We start early before Thanksgiving,” Ciara said, adding that she does a “big Charlie Brown Christmas tree.”

“We get the carrots ready for the reindeers, it’s a whole thing,” she added about her tradition. “In the morning, the carrots are gone.”