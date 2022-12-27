Tasha Cobbs Leonard Is Groovy in a Knitted Matching Set

Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s sense of style is just as spectacular as her singing voice.

The gospel performer stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” wearing a groovy getup by designer Andrea Iyamah. Her very autumnal-inspired pink, red, and orange cardigan with matching pants was the perfect look for her appearance on the show in early November.

The Ally Knit Full Length Cardigan “can transition from an open style during the day and a closed style during the cool of the evening,” says the designer’s website.

And the Ally Knit High-Rise Pants are “simple enough to lounge in with guests at home or pair with its matching print set.”

Tasha and Jennifer — both of whom grew up singing in church — paired up for a powerhouse performance of “Amazing Grace.” This glorious duet would make anybody a true believer!

If you want to hear more of Tasha’s powerful pipes, she’s featured on JHud’s Holiday Playlist! The holly, jolly playlist includes holiday songs by artists including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Destiny’s Child, Ariana Grande — and Jennifer Hudson, of course.