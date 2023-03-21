Top 3 Riff-Offs on the Show

There’s nothing like seeing a song come to life before your very eyes!

Jennifer Hudson loves teaming up with some of her very talented guests — including Billy Porter, Tasha Cobbs, and Tichina Arnold — to riff off of phrases suggested by her live studio audience.

Count down the Top 3 Riff-Offs performed on the show!

Billy Porter

Tony and Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter and JHud played “You Say It, We’ll Sing It”! The pair sang funny phrases provided by the “Jennifer Hudson Show” audience, including “Get off the couch” and “I’m not late, I’m worth waiting for.”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Grammy-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Jennifer Hudson sing funny phrases including “Girl, I couldn’t find my wig” and “You can’t wear that to church,” compliments of the live studio audience member’s suggestions.

Tichina Arnold

Comedy actress Tichina Arnold and JHud sang funny lines provided by the audience, including “It’s on sale” and “Dang it, I peed before I woke up,” and “Always save room for dessert!”