Watch Tori Kelly Sing with Jennifer Hudson
Music October 10, 2023
Jennifer Hudson and Tori Kelly make beautiful music together!
Tori and Jennifer both love to sing, so it makes perfect sense that these two would team up for a duet whenever Tori stops by “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
From belting out joyous ballads to creating hilarious tunes on the fly, JHud and Tori enjoy partnering up on a song. Check out the Grammy-winning singers performing together on the show!
Tori Kelly & Jennifer Hudson Sing Funny Phrases
Jennifer and the “Missin U” singer, who recently released her self-titled album “tori,” teamed up to create powerhouse numbers out of funny phrases given by the audience in the segment “You Say It, We’ll Sing It.” (Backup provided by a lady in the audience who has a fantastic singing voice!)
Jennifer Hudson & Tori Kelly Perform ‘Hallelujah’
During Tori’s first appearance on the show, Tori and Jennifer teamed up for a duet of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which happens to be JHud’s favorite song.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.