'The Voice': Best of the Coaches on the Show

Jennifer Hudson has a special connection to all the music icons who have shared their expertise with aspiring singers as coaches on “The Voice”!

Check out some of the most memorable moments of these musical mentors spending time with JHud!

Gwen Stefani & Niall Horan

Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” together to share details about Season 24 of “The Voice.”

Gwen has appeared as a coach on seven non-consecutive seasons, while Niall has coached for two seasons.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton holds the record for being the longest-running coach on the show — he appeared on every season of the show from Season 1 through 23. He’s been the coach of the winning artist nine times!

On “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Blake talked about celebrating the holidays with wife Gwen Stefani, whom he met while working on “The Voice,” and shared how happy he was about finally stepping away from being a coach.

John Legend

John Legend, who has been a coach on “The Voice” for eight seasons so far, stopped by the 100th episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in February 2023.

The two EGOTs discussed John’s newborn baby, Esti, and John revealed which award was the hardest for him to obtain.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire stepped into a coaching role on the latest season of “The Voice” following Blake’s departure.

While chatting with JHud, Reba talked about being a “mega mentor” for Team Blake on “The Voice.”

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor, who was a coach on Season 9 of “The Voice U.K.” after Jennifer, discussed what it was like to step into JHud’s coaching shoes.

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper was a coach on Season 23 of the hit NBC singing competition show.

The Chicago rapper stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in October 2022 to swap stories with JHud about growing up in Chicago and share a throwback photo of Chance at his kindergarten graduation, where he performed as Michael Jackson.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson was a coach on “The Voice” for Seasons 13 and 15 and on “The Voice UK” for Seasons 6, 7, and 8.

While working on the show, she got to spend time with Mariah Carey, who appeared as a guest mentor.

“We became the best buddies ever that day,” she said of working with MC on “The Voice.”

“This is where we started our friendship, our diva-ship,” she said. “We ended up being like kindred souls.”