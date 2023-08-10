Celebrity Pregnancies: Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor & More Share Their Truths

Getting pregnant can be difficult for many women — and if you do get pregnant, the challenges are far from over!

From Meghan Trainor’s constant charley horses to Holly Robinson Peete’s water breaking in the least convenient of places, these celebrities can attest to the craziness that is growing another human being inside of you.

Read on for real stories from women who know the beauty and blahs of being pregnant!

Meghan Trainor on Experiencing Loneliness While Pregnant

“This outfit fit last week!” Meghan Trainor declared to Jennifer Hudson during her appearance on the show’s Mother’s Day special.

“I’m cramping,” said the pop star, who was six-and-a-half months pregnant with her son Barry at the time. “I don’t know if it’s what I just ate or what… I’m in the third trimester where you’re like, ‘Oh, what’s this pain? Where is this coming from?’”

Meghan also revealed that charley horses were a common occurrence in the third trimester. “This one I finally had real symptoms, and I was like, ‘I’m under attack!’” she said of her second pregnancy.

Not only did Meghan have to deal with physical pains during pregnancy, she also endured challenges to her mental health.

“When I was pregnant with Riley, it was deep in COVID times, so I was really alone,” she shared with JHud. “I was the first of any of my friends to be married and want to have babies, so I was also alone in my pregnancy.”

After having Riley, the “Mother” singer was inspired to write the parenting book “Dear Future Mama.”

“I wanted to write a book about everything I learned and give a very TMI — I’ll be your bestie in this experience because it’s going to be crazy — experience so people will feel less alone when they’re pregnant,” she explained.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes on Her Wild Peeing Schedule

The comedian, actress, and author of the memoir “Who Do I Think I Am?: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams” stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss being pregnant for the first time.

“I always said I didn't want kids, and then I turned 40 and thought, let’s just give it a go,” she told JHud.

“I feel good,” Anjelah said of being pregnant with her first child. (Her daughter, Rosalie, was born in June 2023.) “I love watching my body change, getting a little bump — my boobs are huge now.”

“I get up to pee at least three times a night, it is so wild,” she added. “It’s the beginning of the end of my sleep.”

Holly Robinson Peete on Her Water Breaking on Samuel L. Jackson

Holly Robinson Peete shared a story that proves that you truly never know when you’ll go into labor!

The actress has four children — Robinson, twins Ryan and Rodney, and Roman, who came into the world in a truly unexpected way!

“That’s the one I was on bedrest with,” she told JHud during her appearance on the May 4 show.

Holly recounted how she attended an Oscars watch party thrown by Ebony magazine while nine months pregnant.

Holly was enjoying the festivities when suddenly: “All of a sudden my water breaks,” she recalled. “Samuel L. Jackson was sitting next to me… my water broke all over his shoes.”

“Every time I see him, he says, ‘You owe me a new pair of [expletive] shoes!’” she laughed. “Every time! The boy is 18 years old!”

Heidi Klum on Breastfeeding Her Children Back-to-Back

Heidi Klum knows the toll back-to-back pregnancies can take on your body.

The supermodel has four children with ex-husband Seal. When asked if she would have another baby, Heidi is on the fence. “It depends what day it is,” she admitted to JHud on the January 26 show.

“It’s a lot, I’ve done it four times!” she said, miming her belly getting bigger and smaller over and over. “I breastfed eight months each time, and then I was pregnant again.”

Eventually, the supermodel declared that she’d “waited a long time” — her youngest was born in 2009 — and she was “maybe” open to having more children.

During her sit-down with JHud, Heidi mentioned that all of her births were filmed — by her father, no less!

“It probably sounds strange, but my parents were there when I gave birth to my kids,” she said. “I wanted to document it because I thought if they don’t want to watch it they can toss it, but at least I have it.”

Nikki & Brie Bella on Giving Birth to Sons One Day Apart

Sometimes not having any control over nature can result in an amazing coincidence!

Twins Nikki and Brie Bella do everything together — they work together, they live on the same street, and they were even pregnant at the same time!

Proving once again that you never know when you’ll go into labor, the wrestling sisters gave birth to their babies just 22 hours apart! Nikki delivered her son Matteo on July 31, 2020, and Brie gave birth to son Buddy the next day on August 1.

“People will always be like, ‘Did you plan it?’” said Nikki on the April 10 episode. “I’m like, we can’t plan that. We didn’t call each other like, ‘Tonight’s the night!’”