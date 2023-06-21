Samuel L. Jackson: Best Moments on the Show

The famed actor appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat with Jennifer Hudson about anything and everything — from his luxurious yacht getaways with Magic Johnson and Steve Harvey to his excitement at getting to work with King Kong and the Muppets.

Head below to check out the best moments from Sam and JHud’s highly entertaining sit-down!

Samuel L. Jackson Is an Unreliable Narrator When Describing How He Proposed to His Wife

Samuel told Jennifer the hilarious story of how he got engaged to his wife of over 40 years, LaTanya — though LaTanya remembers it differently.

“My story was, I came home one day and she already had these invitations already printed up, and she gave me a stack and said, ‘Be here,’” he said, but he admits he might be misremembering.

“I was on drugs, and I don’t know what the hell was going on in my life at the time, so she’s probably right,” he laughed.

Samuel also shared details about his and LaTanya’s huge 1980 wedding, which included more than 20 bridesmaids!

“She had 23 bridesmaids and I didn’t have 23 friends,” Samuel said of their bridal party. “It was a production,” he said of their wedding. “Best show in town that night. We killed it. It was a big wedding.”

Samuel L. Jackson on Vacationing with Magic Johnson & Steve Harvey on Their Yachts

Samuel L. Jackson took Jennifer behind the scenes of his annual vacations with Magic Johnson and Steve Harvey and their families, and the “rich Black folk picture” he took of all their yachts with the help of a drone.

“That’s some boss stuff right there,” said JHud, who then added, “What I gotta do to get an invite?”

So, what does Samuel do on that enormous yacht? According to him, not much!

“People go, ‘Well, what do y’all do?’ It’s vacation. Nothing!” he said. “Sleep all you want to sleep. Generally the first day on the boat, I sleep 16 hours.”

Samuel L. Jackson & JHud Bond Over Their Love of King Kong

King Kong’s biggest fan, Jennifer, asked Samuel L. Jackson what it was like working with the iconic movie monster on “Kong: Skull Island.” Samuel revealed that he was “so hyped” to appear in a movie with Kong.

“Let me tell you, when they called and said, ‘You know, we’d like to offer you “King Kong,” I said, ‘When do I have to be at work?’”

“I’m doing ‘King Kong,’” he recalled telling his agents. “I’ve been fighting King Kong since I was a kid. I’m ready to be in it with King Kong.”

Samuel L. Jackson on the Craziest Thing He’s Ever Done for a Movie

Samuel L. Jackson recounted the (literally!) chilling stunt he did with co-star Geena Davis while filming “The Long Kiss Goodnight,” which involved them plunging into freezing ice water.

“It was minus 37 degrees that day,” he said of the day he and Geena had to jump in a hole in the ice. They ultimately had to film the scenes five times!

“I had never felt anything like that in my life,” he told JHud. “My brain was like, what are we doing?!”

Samuel L. Jackson on Being Totally On Board to Film ‘Snakes on a Plane’

The Oscar-nominated actor remembered how he jumped at the chance to star in a movie titled “Snakes on a Plane.”

“A friend of mine was directing it,” he said. “I called him and was like, ‘You’re doing a movie called “Snakes on a Plane”? Is it, like, a plane full of snakes? Really? Crazy, poisonous snakes? Can I be in it?’”

When Samuel showed up to set, he discovered that the movie had been renamed “Pacific Air Flight 121,” and he demanded that it be changed back to its campier original title.

“I’m not doing it unless it’s ‘Snakes on a Plane.’ I signed up for ‘Snakes on a Plane.’ And people need to know it’s snakes on a plane! That’s why we’re here!”

Samuel L. Jackson Took a Selfie with Every Muppet During His Appearance on ‘Sesame Street’

Samuel told Jennifer Hudson it was “a dream come true” to finally appear on “Sesame Street” and take photos with all his favorite Muppets.

“I’ve been trying to get on Sesame Street forever,” he said, sharing that the show was his daughter’s favorite when she was a child.

“They had to run us out of the studio. We were taking selfies with every Muppet,” he said. “I was happy, happy, happy being there doing that.”