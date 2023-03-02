Why Ernie Hudson Found Steve Harvey ‘Annoying’ on ‘Family Feud’

Ernie Hudson loves being a family man, but he had a less than lovely time competing with his sons on “Family Feud” due to host Steve Harvey being “annoying.”

During the March 2 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson brought up Ernie and his sons’ appearance on “Family Feud” a few years ago. “That’s my favorite show!” declared JHud.

“We did ‘Family Feud,’ and my four sons were on it, and we won for our charity,” said the “Ghostbusters” actor, mentioning that their charity was the Union Rescue Mission.

“We had a great time — even though Steve Harvey was annoying,” he revealed.

“My youngest son is very soft-spoken, and Steve was kind of making fun of his voice,” recalled Ernie. “I’m sitting there… ‘Don’t show that you’re getting annoyed. I will knock him out.’

“I love Steve. I’ve done his show a number of times,” he said, but then added: “He did get on my nerves.”

The 77-year-old “Quantum Leap” star has been acting for nearly 60 years, and he has no intentions of stopping. “I want to be one of those guys who, I’m on the set and they yell cut, and I’m standing there and they go, ‘Oh, my God, I think he’s dead,’” joked Ernie. “I want to do this as long as God blesses me to do it and people are willing to pay me.”

He also recalled some of the valuable life advice his grandmother gave him when he was young: “The best gift you can give is being an example of what’s possible,” he shared. “If I’m gonna be an old man, an old Black man, I don’t want to be an old broke Black man. I don’t want to be the guy who’s in bad health.”

Ernie also shared how film legend Sidney Poitier inspired him. “When Poitier did what he did, it opened the door of possibilities. You think, if he can do it, then it’s possible. Once you know it’s possible, then you got a shot. If you don’t think it’s possible, then what’s the point of trying?”

Though Ernie appeared in 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” it remains unknown if he’ll appear in the film franchise’s next big-screen movie. “I’m not sure if I’ll be in it, but just for the fans to know, it won’t be because of me.”

“We need him in it!” exclaimed Jennifer. “Listen to Hudson over here!”