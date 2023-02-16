Jackée Harry Has a Crush on Dave Bautista!

Jackée Harry is head over heels for Dave Bautista!

During her appearance on the February 16 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the Emmy-winning comedy actress shared that her celebrity crush is none other than Dave Bautista, former WWE wrestler and star of recent films including “Knock at the Cabin,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“I saw that ‘Glass Onion’… I didn’t know he looked like that,” she told Jennifer Hudson of the star’s physique. “I was in love! I think he’s wonderful.”

Not just wonderful: “He is fine,” she added.

Despite having eyes for Dave, Jackée says she’s not looking to settle down. “I’m not looking for love, I’m looking to get….” she took a dramatic pause before saying with a smile, “Bizzay!”

“I want to go online, but I can’t do that,” she told JHud. “I don’t want to date no normal men, no 9 to 5… They can’t handle me, I’m too crazy.”

Jackée is the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her breakthrough role on “227.”

Believe it or not, the actress wasn’t thrilled when she was cast on the hit sitcom. “I was so mad,” she recalled. “I was gonna be a serious actress and win Tonys and win Oscars… and I just happened to be funny, and that was over.”

“And then I got ‘Sister, Sister,’ which I didn’t want to do,” she revealed to JHud. “I didn’t wanna be anybody’s mama… and then I met those girls [Tia and Tamera Mowry] and fell in love. I met them when they were just 13, and they were just wonderful.”

Jackée, who has starred in several theatrical productions, was part of the original workshop for “Dreamgirls” when it was called “One Night Only,” working alongside Broadway legend Nell Carter.

“I didn’t want to come to Hollywood,” she told Jennifer. “I wanted to stay in New York and be a theater actress and be successful and be respected and be revered.

“Unlike you, I can’t take care of my voice, because they said you can’t drink, you can’t smoke, you can’t stay out all night, you can’t have boyfriends, you gotta go to sleep, you gotta do vocal rest, you gotta drink tea,” she said. “I said, ‘That’s just too much. That’s too much responsibility!’”