5 Best Moments from JHud’s Interview with Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry is getting heaps of praise from critics and audiences alike for his memorable performances in “Bullet Train,” “Causeway,” and “Atlanta.” And he got plenty of love from JHud, too, during his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where the two talked about spiders, movie monsters, and the horror that is New Orleans humidity.

Here are the 5 best moments from his chat with Jennifer!

1. JHud revealed that her celebrity crush is King Kong

When Brian’s 2021 film “Godzilla vs. Kong” was brought up, Jennifer revealed that she is not only a fan of King Kong, but that he’s her “celebrity crush.”

“King Kong was my first love,” Jennifer said, completely earnestly. “When I was a little kid, they used to find me kissing the TV screen. King Kong was my first kiss!”

2. He and JHud get freaked out by a spider

Though he enjoyed filming “Godzilla vs. Kong” in the land down under, Brian wasn’t a big fan of their wildlife. “I don’t know if y'all know this, but everything in Australia can kill you,” Brian said. “If I see a spider, I’m out.”

The producers then freaked out both Brian and Jennifer with a photo of a terrifying spider on the screen behind them!

It wasn’t just insects that had Brian creeped out. “Think of your smallest LED television and put that on wings, and that’s how big their bats are,” he said. “The bats run Australia!”

3. Brian on battling New Orleans humidity

Brian spent a significant amount of time in New Orleans filming the movie “Causeway” with Jennifer Lawrence. “New Orleans is unlike any city,” he told Jenn. “It was one of the most magical, amazing, spiritual places I’ve ever been.”

“But we were filming in the summer… so it was hot,” he added. “It was really hot.” His greatest acting performance? Pretending to be chilly during a pool scene when the temperature of the water was 98 degrees. “I’m acting in soup.”

4. Brian’s early singing days

You know Brian as an actor, but he started off his performance career as a singer. “I grew up in a house that was very music-based,” he said. He recalls going through his father’s massive music collection at 3 years old, trying to play records on his Winnie the Pooh record player. Aww!

Brian still sings in many of his projects — check out his voice chops on the “Vivo” soundtrack!

5. Brian on growing up surrounded by women

Brian is not just the baby of the family, he’s got three older sisters. “It’s hard to be the only boy in a house of women!” he said. As a kid, he would try to annoy them by pretending to be British or act like a dog. “I was always trying to entertain the adults.”

Still, he recognizes the benefits of growing up with sisters. “They kept me humble,” he told JHud. “I respect these women, I love them. They made me the man that I am today.”