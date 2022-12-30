Jennifer’s Top Moments of 2022

Jennifer has been in a reflective mood now that the year is winding down. She recently shared her top moments of 2022, and they ranged from spiritual to celebratory. Take a look back at JHud’s 2022 highlights!

‘Walk in My Faith’

Jennifer spoke earnestly about her personal commitment to putting her trust in God to guide her this past year. As you can see from everything else on JHud’s list of her 2022 highlights, walking in her faith worked out well for her!

Her Son David Turning 13

You know how much Jennifer loves her son David — she’s always talking about him on the show! So it’s no surprise the host shed some happy tears sharing how she felt when Little David turned 13 this past year.

Turning 13 and entering your teenage years is a big deal, and Jennifer feels so fortunate to watch her son, whom she calls “a mighty blessing,” grow up to be “such a lovely young man.”

People of the Year Cover

Jennifer shares her appreciation for being honored as one of 2022’s People of the Year by People magazine. She also graced the cover of the mag for this special annual issue.

She calls this honor an amazing career highlight that made her stop and reflect about all her accomplishments. Her advice to herself? “Embrace that moment!”

Glamour Woman of the Year, Presented by Kelly Rowland

Jennifer was also named a Woman of the Year by Glamour (and also graced their cover!). Even more meaningful to Jennifer was the speech singer Kelly Rowland gave introducing the award to her.

“To receive that from Kelly Rowland, who is someone who I always looked up to, always admired, always loved and respected, and to see her give such a beautiful speech, it really, really touched my heart,” said Jennifer of this memorable moment.

Earning Her EGOT

Jennifer joined the elite list of people to earn EGOT status — that is, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Jennifer became the 17th person in history to earn EGOT status when she won a Tony for producing the Best Musical winner “A Strange Loop” in June 2022.

Not only is she the latest artist to achieve an EGOT, at age 40 at the time of winning her Tony, she’s also the youngest woman. Way to go, JHud!

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Last, but definitely not least, Jennifer’s biggest highlight of 2022? The launch of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” of course!

“Did you know this is my biggest fear? To talk to a crowd?” she told her audience. “To do this is facing my biggest fear.” She adds that following her first 2022 highlight — walking in her faith — helped to give her the confidence to host her own daytime talk show.

With so many blessings in 2022, we’re sure Jennifer can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2023!