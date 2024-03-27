Carla Hall’s Shrimp and Grits with Fresh Fennel and Lemon Recipe

Celebrity chef and best-selling author Carla Hall stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share some of the dishes featured on her new Max series “Chasing Flavor,” in which she travels the world to learn about the history of food.

Carla showed Jennifer Hudson how to make a lemony version of shrimp and grits, a dish she researched on the show that had her traveling from South Carolina to West Africa!

Check out the full recipe below!

Shrimp and Grits with Fresh Fennel and Lemon

Ingredients:

Grits

3½ cups water

½ cup whole milk or half & half

1 cup stone-ground grits

1 bay leaf

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

Shrimp

1 sachet fennel tea

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails on

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup fennel bulbs, finely diced

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon chili flakes

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

3 plum tomatoes, cored and finely diced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons fennel fronds, lightly chopped

Instructions:

Make the Grits:

COMBINE the water, milk, grits, bay leaf, and salt in a medium saucepan.

BRING the mixture to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, whisking occasionally.

REDUCE the heat to medium-low and continue whisking until the grits are thick, creamy and the grits have “popped”, about 40 to 45 minutes.

STIR in the thyme leaves and pepper. Season with more salt to taste, if necessary. Keep warm.

Make the Shrimp:

STEEP the fennel tea in ¾ cup of water for at least 5 minutes in a mug or Pyrex measuring cup.

DISCARD the bag and set the tea aside.

TOSS the shrimp in the olive oil in a medium bowl.

HEAT a large skillet over medium-high heat.

SEASON the shrimp with salt and pepper.

ADD the shrimp to the skillet and sear until just opaque, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

REDUCE the heat to medium and melt the butter.

ADD the diced fennel.

COOK, stirring occasionally, until softened and slightly golden, about 4-5 minutes.

ADD the garlic, chili flakes, smoked paprika, and lemon juice; cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

SEASON with salt and pepper.

ADD the tomatoes and 1/2 cup of the Fennel Tea; cook for 1-2 minutes.

RETURN the shrimp and any accumulated juices to the skillet and toss just until well combined and heated through.

ADD more fennel tea, if a looser sauce is desired.

DIVIDE the grits among serving plates and top with the shrimp mixture. Garnish with the fennel fronds and serve immediately. Serves four.

For more of Carla’s recipes, visit carlahall.com.