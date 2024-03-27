Carla Hall’s Buffalo-Style Mini Chicken Pot Pie Recipe

Celebrity chef and best-selling author Carla Hall stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share some of the dishes featured on her new Max series “Chasing Flavor,” in which she travels the world to learn about the history of food.

Carla showed Jennifer Hudson how to make buffalo-style mini chicken pot pie, a dish that caught her attention when she learned the history of pot pies for her show.

Check out the full recipe below!

Buffalo-Style Mini Chicken Pot Pie

Ingredients:

Buffalo Chicken Filling

Olive oil

1 pound coarsely ground chicken or turkey breast meat

⅓ cup yellow onion, minced

⅓ cup celery, small dice

½ teaspoon dried thyme

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons flour

½ cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon hot sauce

1 tsp kosher salt

1½ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

½ teaspoon chile flakes

Celery Seed Cream Cheese Dough

3 cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon celery seeds

½ teaspoon black pepper, coarsely ground

12 ounces cold cream cheese, cut into small cubes

9 ounces cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

Egg wash - 1 whole egg + 1 tbsp water

Spicy Blue Cheese Mayo

½ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon honey

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoon blue cheese, crumbled

Instructions:

Make the Dough:

COMBINE the flour, salt, celery seeds, and black pepper in the mixing bowl of an electric mixer.

ADD the cream cheese and cold cubed butter.

TOSS the pieces in the flour to separate.

BEAT on medium low speed with a paddle until the dough forms a loose mass around the paddle.

FORM the dough into a 1-inch-thick rectangle.

WRAP it in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until firm. You can refrigerate dough for up to 1 day or freeze for 3 months.

Make the Filling:

HEAT a few tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat in the 10-inch skillet. Add the ground chicken and season with salt and pepper.

COOK, stirring occasionally, until the meat is dark brown, about 10-15 minutes.

REMOVE meat to a bowl using a slotted spoon.

SAUTE the celery and onions in the large pot and season with salt and dried thyme.

COOK until softened, about 5 minutes and stir in the garlic for about 30 seconds or just until fragrant.

SPRINKLE in the flour and stir to coat the vegetables.

COOK for 3 minutes before stirring in the cooked chicken and the chicken stock.

ADD the hot sauce, chile flakes, black pepper, and adjust seasoning to taste.

BRING the mixture to a boil and reduce to a simmer.

COOK for 10-15 minutes or until mixture has reduced and thickened. Almost all of the liquid should be cooked off. Set aside to cool and chill.

Make the Mayo:

ADD the mayonnaise, lemon juice, hot sauce, honey, cayenne pepper and blue cheese and mix thoroughly in a small bowl.

Make the Pies:

USE three-quarters of the dough to form 1-ounce balls and place one in each cupcake well of a cupcake pan.

USE the back of a thick wooden spoon or handle to press the dough ball to make an indentation.

PRESS the dough up the sides using your fingers and make them uniform in size and thickness.

ROLL OUT the other quarter of dough to 1⁄8-inch thickness.

USE a 2 ¾ -inch cutter to cut out round tops.

FILL each dough cupcake with the filling and place a top on each.

BRUSH with egg wash.

PLACE in the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes at 375 degrees or until the top is golden brown.

SERVE with Spicy Blue Cheese Mayo.

For more of Carla’s recipes, visit carlahall.com.