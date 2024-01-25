Chef Zo's Southwest Chicken Dip Recipe

Lorenzo Espada — better known as Chef Zo — stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to teach Jennifer Hudson how to make some of the delicious recipes from his cookbook “Somethin’ Outta Nothin’.”

The self-taught celebrity chef showed JHud how to make a Southwest Chicken Dip, which he described as a deconstructed egg roll.

Check out the recipe below to learn how to make this dish at home! You’ll also want to make his Sweet Potato Stuffed French Toast, too!

Southwest Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

6 ounces shredded cheddar

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 1⁄2 teaspoons sazón

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne (optional)

1⁄2 rotisserie chicken, shredded (about 3 cups)**

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained

1 15-ounce can corn, drained

1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes and green chiles

1 4-ounce can diced green chiles

1⁄2 cup pickled jalapeños, diced

6 ounces shredded Colby Jack

Chopped green onions

Sliced jalapeños (optional)

Neutral oil for frying

10 to 12 wonton wrappers, halved diagonally

Instructions:

PREHEAT the oven to 350°F.

MIX the cream cheese, cheddar, garlic paste, sazón, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and cayenne. Fold in the chicken, beans, corn, tomatoes, chiles, and jalapeños.

SPREAD the mixture evenly into a medium cast-iron skillet. Top with the Colby Jack and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until all the cheese on top has melted. Broil for 60 seconds to ensure a bubbly brown top. Top with green onions and jalapeños, if desired.

HEAT about 2 cups of frying oil to 350°F in a medium pot. Add in the wonton wrappers and fry until lightly golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Lightly salt immediately.

ENJOY with the dip!

**Pro Tip: If you prefer white meat, the meat from two breasts should suffice. But the dark meat will add amazing flavor!