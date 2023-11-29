Nick DiGiovanni’s Recipes for Creamy Tuscan Chicken & Fudgy Sea Salt Brownies

Nick DiGiovanni has the perfect entrée and dessert pairing!

The celebrity chef author of “Knife Drop: Creative Recipes Anyone Can Cook” stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to teach Jennifer Hudson how to make his Creamy Tuscan Chicken, made with sundried tomatoes, garlic, and hickory salt from Nick’s Osmo salt brand.

And if you love combining salty and sweet, you’re in luck — Nick also showed JHud how to make his Fudgy Sea Salt Brownie.

Check out both recipes below, and bon appétit!

Creamy Tuscan Chicken

Ingredients:

4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 teaspoons Osmo hickory salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup finely chopped yellow onion

1/2 cup sundried tomatoes thinly sliced

2 cups baby spinach

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Instructions:

PREP the chicken. Season both sides of each chicken breast in Osmo hickory salt and pepper.

SEAR the chicken. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and sear for 3 to 4 minutes on each side, until golden. Remove the chicken from the pan to a plate and set aside.

COOK the onions. In the same skillet, add another tablespoon of oil and the onion. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, until the onion has softened.

ADD the sundried tomatoes and garlic and sauté another minute, until fragrant.

ADD the spinach, and sauté another minute, until just starting to wilt.

ADD the heavy cream and Parmesan cheese, stir together, and bring to a simmer.

SIMMER. Place the chicken back in the skillet and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes.

Fudgy Sea Salt Brownies

Ingredients:

3 ounces 100% cacao unsweetened chocolate, broken or diced into pieces

1/2 cup browned butter, diced into about 8 pieces

2 large eggs

1 1/3 cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

Osmo Flakey White

Instructions:

MAKE the browned butter. Place the butter in a light-colored pan over medium heat. Stir the butter the entire time to keep it moving. Once melted, the butter will begin to foam and sizzle around the edges. Keep stirring. In about 5 to 8 minutes, the butter will turn golden brown. Some foam will subside and the milk solids at the bottom of the pan will be toasty brown. It will smell intensely buttery and nutty. Immediately remove the pan from heat and pour the butter into a heatproof bowl to stop the cooking process.

PREHEAT oven to 350F, line an 8-by-8-inch square pan with aluminum foil for easier cleanup if desired, spray with cooking spray; set aside.

ADD the diced chocolate and butter into a large microwave-safe bowl, and heat on high power to melt for 45 seconds. Stop to check and stir. Heat in 20-second bursts until chocolate can be stirred smooth. Wait momentarily before adding the eggs so you don’t scramble them.

ADD the eggs, sugar, vanilla, and whisk to combine.

ADD the flour and stir until just combined; don’t overmix or brownies will be tougher. The batter is very dense and thick. This is normal.

TURN the batter out into the prepared pan, sprinkle with sea salt if desired, and bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs, but no batter. Note: The original poster indicates a baking time of 25 to 30 minutes, but 30 minutes would have been too long in my oven; however, all ovens, climates, ingredients, etc. vary. Bake until brownies are done given your variables and preference for doneness.

ALLOW brownies to cool in pan for at least 30 minutes before serving. Brownies may be stored at room temp or in the fridge and served chilled. Stored covered or well wrapped, the brownies will keep for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for up to 4 months.