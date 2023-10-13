3 Delicious Dessert Recipes That are JHud-Approved

Jennifer Hudson loves a sweet treat, and we bet you do, too!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has featured bakers and chefs who happily shared recipes and cooking demos for their one-of-a-kind confections that would be desired at any dessert table!

For National Dessert Day (October 14) — or any day, really — enjoy these scrumptious snacks that will surely satisfy your sweet tooth!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Graveyard Dirt Cups — Perfect for a Halloween Treat

Food Network star Rosanna Pansino demonstrated to Jennifer how to make fun yet easy snacks for Halloween.

These Graveyard Dirt Cups — with chocolate pudding, Oreos, and a variety of festive candies — are spooky and satisfying!

Toasted Coconut Crêpes — Fantastic for Turning Dessert into Breakfast

Sophia Roe, host of “Counter Space” on Tastemade, showed Jennifer Hudson how to make Toasted Coconut Crepes with Citrus Syrup. This sweetly acidic dish can be enjoyed either as breakfast or dessert! (Why not both?)

Fruit Roll-Ups with Mango Sorbet

Jennifer found a bizarre food trend she can get a board with! The host took a bite of a Fruit Roll-up topped with mango sorbet, and concluded that the combo actually worked: "I'mma gonna feed this to the kids," she told Paige.