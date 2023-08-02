Sophia Roe's Toasted Coconut Crêpes with Citrus Syrup

Crêpe Ingredients

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup coconut milk (perhaps a few tbsp extra just in case)

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp sugar

1 egg

1 tbsp melted butter

Crêpe Process

Heat an 8-9 inch skillet over medium heat.

Whisk flour, salt, sugar, and egg together in a large mixing bowl; gradually add in milk and water, stirring to combine. Add melted butter; beat until smooth.

To your lightly oiled pan, pour or scoop the batter onto the pan using approximately 1/4 cup for each crêpe.

Tilt your pan in a circular motion so that the batter coats the surface evenly. You’ll want to cook the crêpes until the top is no longer wet and the bottom has turned light brown, 1 to 2 minutes. You’ll also notice the edges will start to pull away from the pan a bit.

Run a spatula around the edge of the skillet to loosen the crêpe (or be like me and just use your fingers, but be careful not to burn yourself), then flip and cook until the other side has turned light brown, about 1 minute more.

Stack all of your cooked crêpes in a pile until it’s time to fill with coconut cream or any other goodies you have in mind.

Whipped Cream Ingredients

1/2 cup toasted sweetened coconut

1 1/2 cups sifted confectioners' sugar

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, room temperature

1 tbsp lemon juice and zest of one lemon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup heavy cream

Whipped Cream Instructions

Beat together all ingredients, except toasted sweetened coconut, until desired creamy whipped cream texture.

Use the toasted coconut to top crepes after drizzled with citrus syrup.

Citrus Syrup Ingredients

3/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup grapefruit juice

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

2 inch knob of ginger, microplaned

Citrus Syrup Instructions

Add citrus juice, sugar, ginger, and water to a small saucepan over medium heat.

Bring mixture to a simmer for about 5-6 minutes, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.

Remove from heat and allow to fully cool before using on crepes.

To Assemble Crêpes

Spread with whip cream mixture, drizzle with citrus syrup, and top with confectioners sugar, and toasted coconut.