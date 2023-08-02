Sophia Roe's Whole Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp miso

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp coconut aminos or soy sauce

1 tbsp champagne vinegar

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp garlic powder

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp freshly cracked black black pepper

½ tsp red chili flake

kosher salt to taste

1/3 cup water

zest and juice of one lemon

1/3 cup chopped herbs of choice

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Trim outer cauliflower leaves. Discard stalk so cauliflower can sit flat in Dutch oven.

Mix together all remaining ingredients in a bowl to make seasoning for cauliflower. Put 1/3 cup water inside Dutch oven, along with cauliflower (this creates steam, and is what makes the cauliflower so tender).

Using a pastry brush, liberally brush half of the seasoning/marinade all over the cauliflower. Once coated liberally, place lid on cauliflower, and cook for 35-40 minutes.

While cooking, add lemon zest and chopped herbs of choice to remaining seasoning/marinade. After 35-40 minutes of cooking, turn oven temperature to 450 degrees, remove lid. Apply more seasoning/marinade to cauliflower, this will ensure extra flavor and a gorgeous brown crust on the outside.

Cook for another 10-15 minutes, then remove, allow to cool 3-5 minutes. Once cooled apply the rest of the seasoning/marinade, or herbs. Serve immediately.