5 Delicious and Easy Air Fryer Recipes With Pillsbury

Did you get an air fryer during the holidays, but you have no idea what to do with it? Jennifer Hudson and Pillsbury have you covered!

JHud and Melanie's Bakeshop baker Melanie Strasser-King demonstrated how to make delicious anytime air fryer recipes with the help of Pillsbury! Not only are these recipes super tasty — they’re easy to make and are ready in minutes!

Do you have a sweet tooth, or are you more into savory? We’ve got both types of bites below!

This hack went viral on TikTok earlier this year! This is a super easy way to make doughnuts at home.

This savory recipe only uses three ingredients!

Consider this Greek-Mexican fusion! This recipe won the 2022 Pillsbury Ovens Off Bake-Off Contest, the first Bake-Off that required participants to bake Pillsbury products outside of the oven.

This recipe is a tasty new twist on the classic Crescent Dogs.

Picky eaters love crescent rolls and pizza flavors, so this is sure to please at your next family dinner. Plus, with only four ingredients, it’s easy to make!

JHud couldn’t let her audience go home hungry! That’s why she treated everyone in her live studio audience to Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls. Yum!